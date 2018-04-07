Daniel Kaluuya feels insecure about his acting abilities.

The 29-year-old actor is widely recognised as one of the rising stars of the business, but Daniel has admitted that because he never attended drama school, he harbours insecurities.

He confessed: ''I couldn't afford to go to drama school and because I'm not trained, I have a deep insecurity about my ability. So i just feel like I should always learn.''

Daniel was inspired to pursue his ambitions by fellow Londoner Ashley Walters, who starred in 'Bullet Boy' and 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

Asked who first inspired him to become an actor, he told OK! magazine: ''Ashley Walters. He was in a film called 'Bullet Boy'.

''For working-class people in London, there weren't any role models really when I was growinig up. So seeing him it was like: 'Whoah, it's possible for me.'''

Daniel previously admitted he didn't have especially grand expectations of himself as a child.

The acclaimed actor explained how the environment he grew up in influenced his thinking.

The 'Black Panther' star shared: ''The whole of flipping society tells you what you can't do, and people don't even realise that - because they're not of that demographic, so they're not attuned to stuff.

''But if you're attuned to them, you hear these things.''

Despite this, Daniel stressed that culture shouldn't be constricted by rules.

He said: ''When people impose rules on the arts, I think you're a flipping weirdo. There are no f***ing rules.''