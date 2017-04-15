Daniel Gillies doesn't want to have a third child.

The 'Vampire Diaries' actor already has three-year-old Charlotte and two-year-old Theodore with his wife Rachael Leigh Cook, and has said he'd ''like to stop'' having children now as he wants to focus all his ''love and attention'' on the two tots he currently has.

Asked if he and his wife were planning on expanding their brood any further, the 41-year-old actor said: ''No! Daddy is going to pay a special visit to a special surgeon real soon.

''I'm too old as it is. My wife has got the energy of a 21-year-old and is physically in great condition, but me, I have, like, no knees and no shoulders. But no, that's the answer. I want to be able to give these two my love and my attention and my care. I would like to stop now.''

And 'The Originals' star already has his hands full with the two children he currently has, as he admits the pair snatch toys off each other regularly, but insists for the most part they are ''sweet'' to one another.

He said: ''There's a lot of snatching of toys going on. But [Charlotte] is a very sweet, older sister to him and she's day-by-day becoming more and more demonstrative. She'll be really sweet to my son and be like, 'Look, Daddy! Look at how great I'm being,' so that she can receive the reward later on, which is that I have to play her episodes of Dora the Explorer. If you're not a parent, you'll get to know Dora, trust me.''

Meanwhile, Daniel also confessed that after 12 years of marriage to 37-year-old actress Rachael, he still ''can't believe how beautiful'' she is.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''This is going to sound like the creepiest thing of all time, but when I was first married her ... I remember just watching her sleep and thinking that is the most beautiful person and I would just watch her for a while.

''It's also amazing to see when our kids have inherited some of her physical characteristics.''