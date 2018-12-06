Daniel Day-Lewis worked for Paul Smith for a week in preparation for 'Phantom Thread'.

The 72-year-old fashion icon has revealed that while doing research for his 2017 drama film, the 61-year-old actor - who is known for his intense preparation for roles - spent five days learning the skills and terminology he needed for his movie, which followed the story of renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock.

Speaking on 'Table Manners with Jessie Ware', Paul said: ''I'm a mate of Daniel Day-Lewis and he dresses really well. He worked in our tailor for a week and then he went off to work in a couturier in New York I think as well.

''He was only with us for five days I think, just to learn the terms ... they're not scissors they're sheers you know...''

Daniel previously announced that 'Phantom Thread' would be his last film before retiring and leaving the industry following an illustrious acting career.

In a statement, a representative said at the time: ''Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.

''This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.''

The 'There Will Be Blood' also actor confessed that hadn't believed in the ''value'' of his most-recent work.

He said: ''It's settled on me, and it's just there ... I dread to use the overused word artist, but there's something of the responsibility of the artist that hung over me. I need to believe in the value of what I'm doing.

''The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn't.''