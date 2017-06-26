Sir Daniel Day-Lewis is planning to launch a career as a dressmaker.

The Oscar-winning actor - who is known for his 'method' approach to his profession - recently revealed he is to retire from acting, and insiders claim he found a new passion while doing some intense research for his role as an ''an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society'' in upcoming film 'Phantom Thread', which is set in the world of 1950s haute couture fashion in London.

Sources told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Daniel's research experience for the film has lead to him deciding on the new career path.

However, the 60-year-old star had reportedly been considering stepping away from the camera for some time and as long ago as 2014 was telling pals he was looking for the right project on which he could ''go out with a bang''.

The source said: ''He's so method, it takes him three years to prepare for a role. He was telling friends he really wanted to go out with a bang.''

In the 1990s, Daniel took a five-year career break and moved to Italy, and spent part of the time working as an apprentice to respected Italian shoemaker Stefano Bemer.

Announcing his retirement last week, the actor's spokesperson insisted the 'Gangs of New York' star would not be explaining his decision.

Representative Leslee Dart, said: ''Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.''

'Phantom Thread' will mark the first project for the star since 2012's 'Lincoln', which saw Daniel pick up his third Best Actor Oscar - with the other two coming from 1989 flick 'My Left Foot', and 2007's 'There Will Be Blood' - making him the only actor ever to do so.