Daniel Day Lewis has quit acting.

The 60-year-old actor has announced he is retiring from acting after more than 40 years in the industry, and although he has yet to give a reason for his decision, he is said to be ''immensely grateful'' to his fans for their support over the years.

In a statement released to Variety magazine, Daniel's spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, said: ''Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.''

Fans will be able to see Daniel on screen for the last time when his upcoming drama movie 'Phantom Thread' - which is set in 1950s London - is released at the end of this year.

The movie will mark the first for the star since 2012's 'Lincoln', which saw Daniel pick up his third Best Actor Oscar - with the other two coming from 1989 flick 'My Left Foot', and 2007's 'There Will Be Blood' - making him the only actor ever to do so.

Meanwhile, 'Phantom Thread' will see Daniel reunite with director Paul Thomas Anderson, whom he previously worked with on 'There Will Be Blood', after the news of the feature was confirmed at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada last year.

'There Will Be Blood' was a drama fuelled by family, religion, hatred, oil and madness, and focused on a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business.

Anderson - whose other credits include 'Punch-Drunk Love', 'Magnolia', 'Boogie Nights' and 'Hard Eight' - wrote and directed the title, which was his fifth feature length film.

As of the time of writing, it is not yet known what Daniel will do in his retirement.