Former 'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim has offered to donate antibodies to help find a vaccine against coronavirus after testing positive for the disease.
The 51-year-old actor fell ill while travelling home to Hawaii after filming on his TV show 'New Amsterdam' was cancelled due to the pandemic and though he's currently in self-isolation, he's pledged to help the global fight against the respiratory illness ''in any way'' he can once he's well again.
He said in a lengthy video message to fans: ''With any luck, I will have actually built up an immunity to this virus when all of this is said and done. So I may not actually need the vaccine when it comes out.
''I hope it does soon though, and I will gladly contribute in any way I can, including donating antibodies in the pursuit of finding a vaccine for everyone.''
After seeking advice from his doctor when he began experiencing symptoms, the former 'Lost' star went to one of the newly-built publicly available drive-thru testing centers in Honolulu and shared the testing process with his fans.
He said: ''The test itself was really awkward and a little painful, because they shove a huge swab into your nose and into your throat, but it was worth it, because of what I found out.''
Daniel - who has two children with wife Mia - was able to manage the condition at home in self-isolation and never required hospital treatment.
He said: ''I never went to a hospital, but with the help of medication, bed rest, liquids and, of course, my loving family, I didn't need to.
''I actually started feeling better the day after, and I started feeling a little better the day after that, and today, even though I'm not 100 percent, I'm pretty close.''
The 'Hawaii Five-O' star made an appeal for people to take the disease seriously and practice social distancing.
He said: ''Thankfully for me it was not a matter of life or death. But even though I'm smiling and upbeat now, for several days I was in bed, so for all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is.
''And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones.
''So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines. Socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face and of course, wash your hands.''
And Daniel also called for an end to racist remarks against Asian people over the virus, which originated in China.
He said: ''Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people.
''Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian-Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking and it's inexcusable. Yes, I'm Asian and yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China, I got it in America, in New York City, and despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don't consider the place where it's from as important as the people who are sick and dying.''
Daniel was able to see a positive in contracting the disease, which has also affected Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.
He quipped: ''And I guess it's nice to be mentioned in the same breath as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, two of my favorite actors. I guess I'm in some pretty good company.''
