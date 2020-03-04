The release of 'No Time To Die' has been delayed until November due to concerns around the coronavirus.
The 25th James Bond movie - which will see Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 - had been due to hit cinemas in April but it has now been pushed back by seven months, reportedly due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak around the world..
A statement issued on the official James Bond twitter account read: ''MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.
''The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.''
When the virus first began to spread, publicity tours for the film - which had been due to have its world premiere in London on 31 March - were scrapped in China, South Korea and Japan and the Hong Kong release was delayed until 30 April.
Earlier in the week, die-hard 007 fans begged MGM and Universal to delay the release of the movie, which marks Daniel Craig's final appearance as the British spy, in an open letter after an Asian promotional tour for the 25th instalment was cancelled.
An open letter from James Page and David Leigh, the founders of fan sites MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier, claimed it was time for MGM and Universal ''to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events''.
The coronavirus situation could have hit box office takings by up to tens of millions of pounds globally. It comes after China was the highest grossing foreign country for the previous Bond film, 'Spectre'.
