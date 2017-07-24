The next James Bond movie will hit screens in November 2019.

The upcoming instalment in the popular spy movie franchise will be the 27th title to feature the suave spy - known as 007 - and in a tweet posted to the franchise's official Twitter on Monday (24.07.17), the as-yet-untitled movie was given a release date just over two years away.

The tweet read: ''James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.''

Despite having been given a release date, not much else is known about the next Bond movie.

Even the casting of James Bond himself is up for debate, after tough filming on previous venture 'Spectre' in 2015 caused Daniel Craig - who currently plays the English secret agent - to say he would rather ''slash his wrists'' than return to the role.

He also said he doesn't ''give a f**k'' about who should take over the role, which stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery have played in the past.

Since Craig's comments, a number of actors have been rumoured to take over the role of the Secret Service agent including Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis and Idris Elba.

However, whilst no-one has yet been cast as his replacement, 'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan is reportedly in talks to helm the feature.

Asked if he would ever tackle a James Bond movie, Christopher said: ''A Bond movie, definitely. I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character and I'm always excited to see what they do with it.

''Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well.''