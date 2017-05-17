'Casino Royale' is to be screened with a live symphony orchestra at a 'Bond in Concert' event at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The movie was the 21st film in the 007 franchise and was the first to star Daniel Craig as the suave British spy and as part of the 'Films in Concerts' series held at the iconic venue the movie will be aired with live music accompanying the movie.

Composer David Arnold, who has scored five Bond films including 'Casino Royale', cannot wait for the special event.

He said: ''It is a constant privilege to be a part of the James Bond universe. I've loved the series since childhood and more significantly I've loved the music. I couldn't be more excited to be presenting the score to 'Casino Royale' live to picture. It was a labour of love - as were all my Bond scores - and I'm looking forward to sharing it at this iconic venue.''

Directed by Martin Campbell, 'Casino Royale' also starred Eva Green, Mad Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright and Dame Judi Dench.

Lucy Noble, artistic director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: ''With the success of our 'Films in Concerts' series we've been asked countless times when a Bond film will get the full orchestral treatment. We're delighted today to announce the first ever Bond-film-in-concert: the 2006 blockbuster 'Casino Royale', with David Arnold's thrilling score performed live. Following the world premieres of 'Die Another Day', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre' at the Hall, this promises to be another unforgettable event featuring these two iconic British institutions.''

Arnold, 55, will be taking part in a pre-concert question-and-answer session and the film is the first installment of the brand new 'James Bond Concert Series' produced by Film Concerts Live! and MGM Studios.

Tickets go on sale at www.royalalberthall.com on Thursday (18.05.17).