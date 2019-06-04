The new James Bond film was hit by three explosions today which left one crew member injured and the stage in bits.
The forthcoming blockbuster has been plagued with even more back luck today after a ''controlled explosion'' went wrong at the Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.
The official Twitter account released a statement saying: ''During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.''
It's believed part of the roof was ripped off and a few wall panels fell down when the blast erupted through the multi-million pound building.
A source told The Sun: ''It was utter chaos.
''There were three huge explosions and it's blown part of the Bond stage roof off and some wall panels off the stage.
''They were supposed to be filming. A fireball was supposed to go through the set. That was the stunt but something has gone horribly wrong.
''There were three loud explosions, one after another, and a member of the crew was lying on the floor outside the building injured. It went bang, bang, bang.''
The incident comes just weeks after filming was stalled for a week when Daniel Craig - who plays the suave spy - injured his ankle while shooting in Jamaica.
An insider explained at the time: ''Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.
''Daniel flew out of Jamaica for the US and has already seen a specialist.
''In a pure coincidence it's the same surgeon who treated Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. He's hoping it won't delay things for too long.''
