Daniel Craig and Ana De Armas will work with an ''intimacy coordinator'' to make sure they are ''conformable'' with their sex scenes in 'Bond 25'.
Bosses on the upcoming action film are ''going to extra lengths'' to ensure that 51-year-old Craig - who is portraying the suave spy for a fifth time on screen - and new Bond girl Ana, 31, ''feel comfortable'' with all the lovemaking scenes in the movie.
Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre column, a source said: ''Producer Barbara Broccoli and her team are going all out to bring Bond up to speed. It's all changed in the #MeToo era and they're going to extra lengths to make sure all the stars are getting the support they need on set, including during some of the more risqué sex scenes.
''An intimacy coordinator is now on set during those scenes and is working with Daniel Craig and new Bond girl Ana De Armas to run through the script and make sure they feel comfortable. It's really progressive and is a step in the right direction - not just for Bond but the industry as a whole.''
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - who wrote the script of the hit assassin thriller TV series 'Killing Eve' and wrote and starred in the BBC comedy-drama 'Fleabag' - recently joined the writing team for the film and she teased that she will try and ''sneak in'' some of her signature feminist humour into the 007 franchise.
She said: ''It's really exciting. The film they've got is such an exciting story. It's been a joy to work on. It's mainly about making them feel like real people, which they do in the previous films. I think Daniel's films have had really fantastic Bond girls and it's about keeping that up.''
Asked whether she would be including her famous feminist humour in the script, Phoebe said: ''Well, we'll see, we'll see what I can sneak in.''
