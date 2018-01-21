Harry Styles has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The One Direction star made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's war movie 'Dunkirk' last year, and the editor of 'Spectre', Lee Smith - who cut all of Nolan's previous flicks - thinks the 23-year-old hunk could be perfect for job, should they hire someone ''younger'' and have Nolan helm the franchise.

Smith said: ''Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it.''

Whether or not the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker is ever cast in the titular spy role, Smith says he can see Harry going onto big things if he continues his movie career.

Smith told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera.

''You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that ['Dunkirk'] was his first film. I didn't know who Harry was.

''Of course my daughter explained to me that you don't get any more famous than Harry Styles. But he was really good and a genuinely charismatic fellow. If he wants to act, I cannot imagine he would not have a great future.

''And Chris [Nolan] would bring the most amazing detail that any director could bring to any project, be it Bond or anything else.''

Harry wouldn't be the first 'Dunkirk' star linked to 007, as his co-star Tom Hardy was too rumoured for the part.

He joined the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner and Damian Lewis tipped to take on the Secret Service agent.

Hardy previously said he'd love to see Nolan direct a Bond movie, but said he ''couldn't possibly'' comment on the rumours he's lined up to replace Craig, who is set to bow out after the next instalment, which is slated for release in 2019.

He said: ''Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.''

Quizzed on whether he'd be up for the iconic part, he replied: ''You know, there's a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it, you're automatically out of the race. So I can't possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it's gone.''