Daniel Craig constantly ''belts out showtunes'' on set, according to Dave Bautista.

The two actors starred alongside each other in the 2015 James Bond movie 'Spectre' and despite having a serious demeanour in the franchise, Craig's co-star said he is ''very happy-go-lucky''.

Speaking to Shortlist magazine, Bautista, 48, said: ''He's not serious at all. He's very happy-go-lucky - always smiling and belting out showtunes on-set.

''Yes, really. He has an amazing voice.''

The former WWE alumni is now best known for starring as Drax in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise and he will be reprising the role in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Bautista will also be seen in the long-awaited sequel for 'Blade Runner' and he said it will ''amaze''.

However, the actor has admitted his ''non-disclosure'' agreement for 'Blade Runner 2049' was ''twice as thick'' as his Marvel one.

He said: ''I can say I'm a huge fan of the first one. And that this sequel will be amaze. Anything more than that and I'm in deep, deep trouble.

''To give you an idea, my non-disclosure agreement for 'Blade Runner 2049' was twice as thick as any Marvel one I've signed.''

The upcoming sequel, which is set to be released this November, has been helmed by Denis Villeneuve and although he always wanted to be the man to make the movie he felt a lot of pressure because he wanted to ''honour'' the Sir Ridley Scott original.

The Harrison Ford-led 1982 movie - based on Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' - is considered to be one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made and deals with heavyweight topics, such as what it means to be alive.

Whilst details of the plot have largely remained under wraps, it is due to take place decades after the original which is why Ford, 75, will be seen as a much older version of his police operative character, android hunter Rick Deckard.

The impressive cast includes Ryan Gosling - who plays main protagonist, LAPD Officer K - Jared Leto, Lennie James, Robin Wright, Ana De Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass and Bautista.