Daniel Craig has insisted he won't leave his £125 million fortune to his children and said: ''inheritance is quite distasteful''.
Daniel Craig won't leave his £125 million fortune to his children.
The 52-year-old James Bond actor insists ''inheritance is distasteful'' and vowed to give away his fortune rather than pass it on to his daughter Ella, 28 - with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, 51 - or his two-year-old child with current spouse Rachel Weisz, 50.
Speaking to Saga magazine, he said: ''I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.''
The 'Knives Out' star also admitted that he is quite an emotional person who ''can cry at anything''.
Daniel explained: ''I'm as emotional as anyone and I can cry at anything. Normal stuff, like kindness. A good commercial can get me going if I'm in the mood.''
Daniel recently admitted that he isn't worried about leaving his role as Bond, but did suggest that if he had left after 2015's 'Spectre', as he originally planned, he wouldn't have felt as comfortable with his decision.
He said: ''I'm really ... I'm OK. I don't think I would have been if I'd done the last film and that had been it. But this, I'm like ... Let's go. Let's get on with it. I'm fine.''
Daniel also suggests that he is capable of playing ''anything'' after Bond, despite some of his predecessors such as Sir Roger Moore being typecast.
He said: ''I'm pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I'm pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f**ing good fist of it.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...