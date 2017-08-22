Daniel Craig was tempted back to his James Bond role because he knew it would ''make history''.

The 49-year-old actor had previously insisted he wouldn't be making a return to the spy role but decided to sign up to another movie as he would be making history by starring in the next instalment.

A source told the New York Daily News' Confidential column: ''MGM and [Craig] had not spoken for over a year. Daniel said he was done, he meant it. She said he wasn't, she meant it. Sure, the financial deal was interesting. He was very proud of that [13 year] milestone.''

Even if Craig walks away from the franchise after the next movie, which is thought to be slated for release in 2019, he will have held the role for the longest of all the Bonds, 13 years.

Daniel confirmed he would be appearing in another Bond film during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' last week.

Asked if he would be reprising his role, he said: ''Yes. I couldn't be happier. I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews about it all day and people have been asking me and I've been kind of coy but I kind of felt like, if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you. I think this is it. This is it. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait.''

And the 'Casino Royale' star had previously said he would rather ''slash [his] wrists'' than star in another Bond movie and now admits his comment was ''really stupid''.

He shared: ''Look, there's no point in making excuses about it, but it was two days after I'd finished shooting the last movie, I went straight to an interview, and someone said, 'Would you do another one?' Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer.''