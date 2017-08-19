Daniel Craig reportedly wants the new James Bond movie to feature an indie theme song.

The 49-year-old actor recently revealed that he will reprise his role as the suave spy in the forthcoming 25th film in the series, and is believed to have been more involved in the production side including picking an artist to record the track.

Daniel is a big fan of the band Car Seat Headrest and after playing a major part in getting Adele to do 'Skyfall' in 2012, he could get his way.

An insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Daniel is a big music fan and loves Car Seat Headrest. Part of signing on for more Bond was more involvement in all aspects of production, including the theme song.

''Daniel was instrumental in getting Adele to sing 'Skyfall' and suggested Radiohead for 'Spectre' too, whose song did not get used in the end.''

The 'Casino Royale' star recently took the cast of 'Logan Lucky', including Jack Quaid, to see the 'Something Soon' rockers.

Jack said: ''Daniel Craig took us out to go see Car Seat Headrest - it was one of the best nights of my life.''

Daniel can't wait to get back to playing 007, but says it's likely to be his last in the franchise as he wants to go out on a ''high note''.

When asked recently if he would be playing the iconic role for a fifth time, he replied: ''Yes. I couldn't be happier.

''I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews about it all day and people have been asking me and I've been kind of coy but I kind of felt like, if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you.''

The star admitted he ''always wanted to return'' to the role, but said he expects the next Bond movie will be his last.

He added: ''I think this is it. This is it. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait.''