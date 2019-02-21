Daniel Craig is set to star as Rawbone in the adaptation of Boston Teran's novel 'The Creed of Violence' directed by Todd Field.
Daniel Craig is set to star in Todd Field's 'The Creed of Violence'.
The 50-year-old actor is to portray Rawbone in the adaptation of Boston Teran's novel once he's wrapped up production on Cary Fukunaga's 'Bond 25', according to Collider.
The movie follows the criminal Rawbone who buys a truckload of arms to smuggle across the border from America into Mexico where revolution is brewing.
After being discovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) he is forced into carrying out his plan as an undercover agent, reporting to Agent John Lourdes with whom he has a secret history.
Production starts in 2020 and Brian Oliver will produce for his New Republic Pictures banner along with Johnny Lin of Filmula.
Field, 54, was first attached to adapt Teran's novel in 2011, and shortly afterward agreed to helm the drama.
Both Leonardo Dicaprio and Christian Bale have previously been considered for the role of Rawbone and although funds for the flick came through in 2013, the feature was never made.
Although the upcoming 007 movie was originally due to be released on February 14, 2020, it has now been postponed until April 8, 2020, MGM previously announced.
Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux are all set to return for 'Bond 25'.
Lea, 33, portrayed Bond Girl Dr. Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she is to reprise her role after support from Craig and Fukanaga.
Fukunaga said: ''Lea will be returning.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...