Daniel Craig is set to star in Todd Field's 'The Creed of Violence'.

The 50-year-old actor is to portray Rawbone in the adaptation of Boston Teran's novel once he's wrapped up production on Cary Fukunaga's 'Bond 25', according to Collider.

The movie follows the criminal Rawbone who buys a truckload of arms to smuggle across the border from America into Mexico where revolution is brewing.

After being discovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) he is forced into carrying out his plan as an undercover agent, reporting to Agent John Lourdes with whom he has a secret history.

Production starts in 2020 and Brian Oliver will produce for his New Republic Pictures banner along with Johnny Lin of Filmula.

Field, 54, was first attached to adapt Teran's novel in 2011, and shortly afterward agreed to helm the drama.

Both Leonardo Dicaprio and Christian Bale have previously been considered for the role of Rawbone and although funds for the flick came through in 2013, the feature was never made.

Although the upcoming 007 movie was originally due to be released on February 14, 2020, it has now been postponed until April 8, 2020, MGM previously announced.

Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux are all set to return for 'Bond 25'.

Lea, 33, portrayed Bond Girl Dr. Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she is to reprise her role after support from Craig and Fukanaga.

Fukunaga said: ''Lea will be returning.''