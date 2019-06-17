Daniel Craig will resume filming for 'Bond 25' this week following the ''minor'' surgery he had on his injured ankle.
Daniel Craig will resume filming for 'Bond 25' this week.
Last month, it was announced that the 51-year-old actor had to have ''minor'' surgery on his injured ankle and undergo two weeks of rehabilitation after he slipped whilst shooting a running scene for the action blockbuster on location in Jamaica.
Now, it has been revealed that Daniel - who will play the spy for the fifth and final time in the upcoming instalment - will return on set at some point this week and is ''hitting the gym hard'' in preparation for the role.
Sharing a photo of Daniel working out in the gym, on Sunday (16.06.19) the official James Bond Instagram account wrote: ''#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard @pinewoodstudios, prepping for shooting next week! #Bond25 (sic)''
The Hollywood hunk was reportedly flown to the US after the fall so he could be examined by the same surgeon who has treated England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.
The official Twitter account for 'Bond 25' released the statement at the time reading: ''Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.''
A source said recently: ''Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly.
''He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.
''Daniel flew out of Jamaica for the US and has already seen a specialist.
''In a pure coincidence it's the same surgeon who treated Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. He's hoping it won't delay things for too long.''
