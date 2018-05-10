British star Daniel Craig is to earn $25 million for starring in the new James Bond movie, Variety reports.
Daniel Craig is reportedly set to earn $25 million for starring in the new James Bond movie.
The 50-year-old actor is set to reprise the role as the iconic British agent in 'Bond 25', and it's been claimed by Variety that Daniel will receive an eye-watering fee for his final appearance as 007.
The fee is more than any other actor is set to earn in the coming years, with Dwayne Johnson supposedly set to receive $22 million for starring in 'Red Notice' in 2020 and Vin Diesel having recently pocketed $20 million for 'The Fate of the Furious', which was released last year.
Despite this, Craig was initially reluctant to commit to the upcoming project, saying at one stage that he'd rather cut his wrists than return to the part.
Asked in 2015 whether he could imagine another film in the role, he replied: ''Now? I'd rather ... slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on.''
But the British star subsequently softened his stance, suggesting he could be open to returning to play Bond.
Craig - who made his Bond debut in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - said: ''I don't know what the next step is. I've no idea. Not because I'm trying to be cagey.
''Who the f**k knows? At the moment, we've done it. I'm not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...