Daniel Craig is reportedly set to earn $25 million for starring in the new James Bond movie.

The 50-year-old actor is set to reprise the role as the iconic British agent in 'Bond 25', and it's been claimed by Variety that Daniel will receive an eye-watering fee for his final appearance as 007.

The fee is more than any other actor is set to earn in the coming years, with Dwayne Johnson supposedly set to receive $22 million for starring in 'Red Notice' in 2020 and Vin Diesel having recently pocketed $20 million for 'The Fate of the Furious', which was released last year.

Despite this, Craig was initially reluctant to commit to the upcoming project, saying at one stage that he'd rather cut his wrists than return to the part.

Asked in 2015 whether he could imagine another film in the role, he replied: ''Now? I'd rather ... slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on.''

But the British star subsequently softened his stance, suggesting he could be open to returning to play Bond.

Craig - who made his Bond debut in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - said: ''I don't know what the next step is. I've no idea. Not because I'm trying to be cagey.

''Who the f**k knows? At the moment, we've done it. I'm not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.''