Daniel Craig has agreed to cut back on dangerous stunts for the new James Bond movie.

The 49-year-old actor recently revealed he will reprise his role as the suave spy in the forthcoming 25th film in the series but will be opting out of some of the more thrilling stunts after his wife Rachel Weisz begged him to be careful.

A source told the Mirror: ''It's a big bone of contention. Rachel doesn't want him in agony again. None of his aches and pains have gone away completely.

''There's a legacy to all these injuries and she lives with them. They've come to an agreement about how hard he will push himself and he is pulling back from the edge this time. It's a prerequisite.''

Daniel has previously admitted that his work on the franchise has left him needing extensive surgery.

He said: ''I knackered my knee and had surgery, I've had my right shoulder reconstructed, my other knee operated on and my thumb got hurt.''

And Rachel, 47, has insisted her husband is nothing like his alter-ego.

She said: ''I am not married to James Bond. He doesn't get married. I've watched him bed girls and not marry them. Daniel is a very good actor and very talented. We are really into normal life. I looked at the Greek peppers and thought that looks like a nice recipe Daniel would like that.''