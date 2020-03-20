Daniel Craig has admitted that he dreamed of being Superman or Spiderman as a kid and never considered playing James Bond when he was a youngster.
Daniel Craig dreamed of playing Superman over James Bond as a child.
The 52-year-old actor has recently finished filming his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die', but admits he preferred superheroes over spies when he was younger.
In an interview with Saga magazine, he said: ''People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.'
''The answer is no. I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond so much, which seems ironic now.''
Despite it not being his role of choice, Daniel admits that there are ''no downsides'' to playing the iconic spy.
He said: ''I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's been no downside to playing Bond.''
The 'Knives Out' star also admitted that he is quite an emotional person who ''can cry at anything''.
Daniel explained: ''I'm as emotional as anyone and I can cry at anything. Normal stuff, like kindness. A good commercial can get me going if I'm in the mood.''
Daniel recently admitted that he isn't worried about leaving his role as Bond, but did suggest that if he had left after 2015's 'Spectre', as he originally planned, he wouldn't have felt as comfortable with his decision.
He said: ''I'm really ... I'm OK. I don't think I would have been if I'd done the last film and that had been it. But this, I'm like ... Let's go. Let's get on with it. I'm fine.''
Daniel also suggests that he is capable of playing ''anything'' after Bond, despite some of his predecessors such as Sir Roger Moore being typecast.
He said: ''I'm pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I'm pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f**ing good fist of it.''
