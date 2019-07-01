Daniel Craig has resumed filming 'Bond 25' in London, posing with the Household Cavalry for some scenes over the weekend.
Daniel Craig has resumed shooting 'Bond 25' in London.
The 51-year-old actor - who stars as the suave spy - has resumed filming in the British capital, after undergoing ''minor'' surgery on an injured ankle in May.
The official Twitter account for 'Bond 25' posted photos of Daniel with the Household Cavalry, captioning it: ''Daniel Craig meets the Household Cavalry (@HCav1660) @ArmyInLondon. #Bond25 (sic)''
And in a separate post, it documented Daniel with his Aston Martin, adding: ''Daniel Craig and the @astonmartin V8 on location for #Bond25 ... 007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS. (sic)''
Craig injured himself during filming in Jamaica but has now returned to work after having some time off to recuperate.
They said in a statement at the time: ''Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.''
A source said of his injury: ''Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.''
