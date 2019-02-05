The Academy has revealed Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg are among the presenters for the Oscars on February 24.
Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg are among the presenters confirmed for the Oscars.
The Academy confirmed on Monday (04.02.19) that the 'Spectre' star, 'On The Floor' hitmaker and 63-year-old screen legend will be joined by Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu in handing out the prizes at the prestigious ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 24.
It's also looking like the bash will be without a main host for the first time in three decades.
Kevin Hart stepped down from presenting next month's ceremony after some of his past controversial tweets emerged, which he has since spoken out twice to apologise for, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are said to be lining up a select group of A-listers to introduce the segments rather than one host.
Sources told Variety last month, that barring an 11th hour change of heart, the show's producers are planning to focus on music in film skits due to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Dolly Parton, rather than have one individual kicking the ceremony off with a monologue of quips.
At least four of the Best Original Song nominees will perform at the ceremony, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who will duet on the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack 'Shallow'.
Jennifer Hudson will sing 'I'll Fight' from 'RBG' and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will take to the stage for 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'.
A ''special surprise guest'' is set to take on 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
While it has yet to be confirmed, it is also believed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'All the Stars' from 'Black Panther'. will also be performed.
'The Favourite' and 'Roma' lead the nominations with 10 nods apiece.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...