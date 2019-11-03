British star Daniel Craig has revealed he is pulling out ''all the stops'' for 'No Time to Die'.
Daniel Craig is pulling out ''all the stops'' for 'No Time to Die'.
The 51-year-old actor will play 007 for the fifth time in the much-anticipated film, and he's determined it'll be his best Bond movie to date - though he knows there are risks attached to his ambition.
He said: ''I'd like to give you a breakdown of my week, but people would just think I was complaining.
''But every day has an intensity to it. We're trying to make the best f*****g Bond movie we can. Pulling out all the stops. If we aim for the stars, we might hit the treetops.''
The upcoming movie has been co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
And Craig thinks that the London-born star will bring something fresh to the iconic franchise.
He told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag' [TV series], and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that and just wanted her voice.
''It is so unique - we are very privileged to have her on board.''
Despite this, Craig promised that 'No Time to Die' would remain true to the long-running franchise.
He explained: ''I think Phoebe coming on ... She has been asked many times about what she is going to do, and her answer is that we're not really going to change anything.
''He's James Bond. But, of course, it's a different angle to come at ...
''Look, we're having a conversation about Phoebe's gender here, which is f*****g ridiculous. She's a great writer. Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond? That's the answer to that.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...