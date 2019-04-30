Daniel Craig has reportedly insisted on his own chef, physio and personal trainer on the set of 'Bond 25'.

The 51-year-old actor will be making his final big screen appearance as the fictional British spy in the upcoming 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, and it is said he has a team of aides on location in Jamaica to make sure everything is as he wants it.

An insider told The Sun: ''Daniel is a perfectionist and his chef will only cook for him. That, coupled with having his own trainer with him, means he will be fighting fit for what is a slog of filming schedule.''

The report comes after Daniel suggested that ''everybody should be considered'' to take over the iconic role, and he revealed he would back a woman stepped into Bond's shoes.

He recently said: ''I think that ­everybody should be ­considered. Also for women and for African-Americans, there should be great parts anyway, across the board.''

However, boss Barbara Broccoli has played down the idea of casting a female actress as IAN FLEMING's spy, instead wanting to focus on creating fresh and exciting characters.

She explained: ''My response to Bond being played by a woman is, well, he was written as a man.

''What we should be doing is creating interesting stories for women, and not just turning men into women; or women into men.

''I'm very much interested in making films about women, created for women; and not doing some sort of stunt casting by turning Bond into a woman.''

While she's ruled out a female Bond, Barbara insists she wouldn't exclude a black actor from the role.

Asked about the possibility, she said: ''It would be wide open. Everyone went hysterical when Daniel was cast -- because he's blond, would you believe!''