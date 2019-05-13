Daniel Craig has injured his ankle.

The 51-year-old actor has thrown filming for the new 'James Bond' movie into chaos after he slipped while shooting a running scene for the blockbuster, in which he plays the suited and booted spy, in Jamaica and hurt his foot.

A source told The Sun: ''Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly.

''He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.''

The Hollywood hunk was reportedly flown to the US so he could be examined by the same surgeon who treated England soccer star Harry Kane earlier this year.

The insider explained: ''Daniel flew out of Jamaica for the US and has already seen a specialist. In a pure coincidence it's the same surgeon who treated Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. He's hoping it won't delay things for too long.''

It's not yet known whether Daniel has fractured, broken or bruised his ankle.

This isn't the first time Daniel has sustained an injury while playing the suave secret agent as he knocked two teeth out in 2006 while filming 'Casino Royale'.

He also ripped a muscle in his shoulder, bruised his ribs and sliced his finger while shooting for 'Quantum of Solace' in 2008 and halted filming for 2015's 'Spectre' for two weeks so that he could have surgery.

He said of his injuries at the time: ''I've had my right shoulder re-constructed, my right and left knees operated on and my thumb hurts!''

The new 'James Bond' film is yet to be given an official title.