Daniel Craig insists he hasn't signed any deals for new James Bond movies.

The 49-year-old actor - who has played the suave spy in the four most recent instalments of the popular franchise - was previously believed to be in the midst of securing a deal for two further features, but has now insisted ''there is no decision'' on the future of his role as 007 ''just yet''.

Daniel - who previously claimed he would rather ''slash [his] wrists'' than star in another Bond movie after 2015 flick 'Spectre' - also claimed the delay had nothing to do with the star ''holding out for more money'', and was instead down to ''very personal decisions''.

Speaking to US radio show Morning Magic 106.7 on Tuesday (15.08.17), Daniel said: I'd hate to burst the bubble, but no decision has been made at the moment. There's a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed and I'm not, like, holding out for more money or doing anything like that. It's just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment. I know they're desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision just yet.''

Daniel's comments come after it was reported earlier this month that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli had convinced him to don his tuxedo for ''two more films'', despite talks of actors such as Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston being in the running to take over the iconic role.

An insider said: ''There was plenty of talk about who would be the next Bond but Barbara has managed to talk Daniel into two more films.

''He is loved by audiences around the world and has driven a real resurgence for the movies at the box office, so bosses knew they couldn't lose him just yet.

''The script is nearly ready for the 25th film, provisionally titled 'Shatterhand' and scheduled to be released in November 2019, so there is no time to waste on getting Daniel locked in.''