Daniel Craig says Emilia Clarke ''can have'' his role as James Bond now he's ready to move on from the iconic role.
The 51-year-old actor is expected to play the iconic spy for the final time in the upcoming 'No Time to Die', and the 'Last Christmas' actress recently expressed an interest in becoming the first female 007, something which the British star would have no problem with.
Asked about Emilia's comments, Daniel told 'Extra': ''She can have it.''
His 'Knives Out' co-star Jamie Lee Curtis then asked: ''Do you have a suitcase or something to pass on that says Bond on it?''
Daniel quipped: ''Yeah, I'll just slide it across the table, there's like an old banana skin in there.''
The 'Game of Thrones' actress recently admitted she'd love to take on the famous role because it was such a ''cool'' part.
When asked if she would play Bond, Emilia said: ''Yeah! Of course! Hell to the yeah! James Bond is one of those franchises where it's never not cool. You could literally make the naffest James Bond in the world and it would still be cool.''
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that franchise producer Barbara Broccoli wants to keep Daniel involved in the film series and is keen for him to direct the next movie.
The actor - who be donning Bond's tuxedo for the fifth time in the upcoming action blockbuster - has seen his creative influence increase as his time in the role has grown and he is believed to have been instrumental in getting 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to co-write the script for the 25th 007 film.
A source said: ''Daniel has been the driving force behind 'Bond 25'. He is determined to go out in style.''
''He hired Phoebe and he's been closely involved in every aspect of this film, from the script and development of the characters.
''Barbara has been vocal in her support of him and would love him to return to direct the next one.
''Daniel is so in tune with the character and has been saying Bond has to grow and change to fit the times.''
