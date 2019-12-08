Daniel Craig wants to ''punch'' those who ask him if he wants his drinks ''shaken or stirred'', as he's tired of people quoting his famous character James Bond.
Daniel Craig wants to ''punch'' those who ask him if he wants his drinks ''shaken or stirred''.
The 51-year-old actor is often asked about his drink preferences in bars and pubs as James Bond - the suave spy Daniel plays in the famous film franchise - famously enjoys a martini that is shaken, not stirred.
But after being asked the same question multiple times, Daniel has admitted he's grown tired of it, and would rather just order a beer instead.
He said: ''Whenever someone asks me, 'Would you like it shaken or stirred?' I feel like punching them in the face. You go into a bar for one drink and you are served three. Besides, I am not really into martinis. I prefer beer.''
Despite playing 007 on screen, Daniel couldn't be less like the character in real life, as he also said he's ''scared of guns'' and had to overcome a ''paralysing fear of heights'' whilst filming a scene for one of the movies.
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, he explained: ''You might find this amusing, but I'm scared of guns. Seriously, I once saw a gunshot wound up close. It was horrible. And in a scene where I had to climb a 60-metre crane I overcame a paralysing fear of heights.''
The star has played James Bond in five films - including the upcoming 'No Time To Die', which will be released in April 2020 - but recently said he struggled to come to terms with the fame the role brought him.
He said: ''It takes a long time to get your head around. Becoming famous is disturbing, a shock to the system, and learning to remember why you do the job can take ... well, it's taken me 20 years.
''But hand on heart, I can say I love my job more now than I've ever done.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...