Daniel Craig has been tipped to direct the next James Bond film.

The 51-year-old actor is believed to be playing the iconic spy for the final time in 'No Time to Die', but producer Barbara Broccoli is keen to have Craig in the director's chair on the next movie in the franchise.

Craig - who be donning Bond's tuxedo for the fifth time in the upcoming action blockbuster - has seen his creative influence increase as his time in the role has grown and he is believed to have been instrumental in getting 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to co-write the script for the 25th 007 film.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''Daniel has been the driving force behind 'Bond 25'. He is determined to go out in style.''

''He hired Phoebe and he's been closely involved in every aspect of this film, from the script and development of the characters.

''Barbara has been vocal in her support of him and would love him to return to direct the next one.

''Daniel is so in tune with the character and has been saying Bond has to grow and change to fit the times.''

Craig previously promised he has pulled ''out all the stops'' to make 'No Time To Die' his best 007 movie.

He said: ''I'd like to give you a breakdown of my week, but people would just think I was complaining.

''But every day has an intensity to it. We're trying to make the best f***ing Bond movie we can. Pulling out all the stops. If we aim for the stars, we might hit the treetops.''

Daniel also feels ''privileged'' to have got Phoebe, 34, on board for the project.

He said: ''I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag' and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that and just wanted her voice. It is so unique - we are very privileged to have her on board.''