Daniel Craig is reported to have bought author Martin Amis's Brooklyn home, one year after it was burned by a fire on New Year's Eve.
Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz are moving to Brooklyn.
The James Bond star is thought to be the mystery buyer of a Brooklyn brownstone mansion sold by author Martin Amis for $6.75 million.
According to the New York Post, word has spread around the borough that 007 actor Daniel, 49, and wife Rachel, 47 - who has an 11-year-old son Henry from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky - are to relocate to the area.
The house caught fire on New Year's Eve in 2016 and 'London Fields' writer Martin and his wife Isabel Fonseca are thought to have moved to an apartment in Downtown Brooklyn.
The 6,600-square-foot house, built in 1901, has a brand new roof and has been extensively repaired following the fire, according to listing agency Corcoran.
But it is unfinished on the inside, so the new owners will be able to make it their own.
Patio doors lead out onto a multi-level decked garden, and the four-floor property - including basement - has an incredible rooftop deck with views over New York city.
Daniel and Rachel previously lived in an $11.5 million Soho penthouse in Manhattan.
The 'Skyfall' actor - who has a 25-year-old daughter Ella - is also thought to own a flat in London's affluent Primorse Hill area and a house in Ascot, south east England.
If he and Rachel are moving to Brooklyn, their neighbours will include Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt, as well as Michelle Williams.
Martin Amis' writer father, Kingsley Amis, was a big Bond fan and after the death of creator IAN FLEMING, published a 1968 Bond novel, 'Colonel Sun' under the pseudonym Robert Markham.
