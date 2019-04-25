Daniel Craig is Cary Fukunaga's favourite ever Bond actor.

The 41-year-old filmmaker is set to helm the upcoming 25th James Bond movie - currently known as just 'Bond 25' - and has said he's excited to tackle the project because Daniel, who is making his fifth outing as the titular spy, is his favourite actor to have taken on the iconic role.

When asked during the 'Bond 25 Live Reveal' what he'll bring to the movie, Cary said: ''That's a tough question, because again I have to sell myself right? I just think in a lot of ways, I probably can't say this but Daniel is my favourite Bond. And I just want to continue that. I want to make sure that this run of films - which have been fantastic - have a really great next chapter, and keep upping the ante. So whoever's next has a harder job.''

Daniel first took on Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale', when he took over from Pierce Brosnan, who made his fourth and final outing in 2002's 'Die Another Day'.

It is believed that 'Bond 25' will be Daniel's final film as 007, although nothing has been confirmed as of the time of writing.

For Cary, the movie marks his fourth feature film as a director, after previously tackling projects including 'Jane Eyre' in 2011, and he's said he's ''honoured'' to be at the helm of the movie.

He said: ''It's definitely an honour to be chosen, and basically now because we're about to start shooting I'm just chomping at the bit.''

'Bond 25' is set to be released in April 2020, and features a cast including Daniel, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ana De Armas, and Ralph Fiennes.