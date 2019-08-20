'Bond 25' has officially been titled 'No Time To Die'.

The upcoming 25th instalment in the suave spy franchise has been going by the working title 'Bond 25' for months, but on Tuesday (20.08.19), it was finally revealed the official title will be 'No Time To Die'.

A tweet from the James Bond official Twitter - which also confirmed the release date - read: ''Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in... NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie (sic)''

'No Time To Die' will be the fifth and final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig as the secret agent 007, after he first took on the role in 2006's 'Casino Royale', and subsequently starred in 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall', and 'Spectre'.

The movie - which is being directed by Cary Fukunaja, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge - will also star Rami Malek as the primary antagonist, as well as Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Mrs Moneypenny, and Ben Whishaw as Q.

As of the time of writing, the artist lined up for the coveted role of recording the theme tune to the movie has not yet been announced, but it was previously claimed Daniel was keen to get Ed Sheeran on board.

A source said: ''Daniel was introduced to Ed's music by his daughter Ella. She loves Ed, and Daniel now really likes his stuff too and wants Ed for the theme tune.''

Daniel - who has 27-year-old Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon - is also a producer for 'No Time To Die' and has ''huge sway'' over decisions concerning the movie, and so could get his way.

But bosses are also looking to Adele - who performed the theme to 2012's 'Skyfall' with a song of the same name - to take on a second theme, as well as ''other artists'' who are said to be in the running.

The insider added: ''There was talk of Adele doing it again as her song was such major hit, but Ed is under serious consideration. Daniel is not just the lead actor on the movie but also one of the producers, so he has huge sway over every aspect.

''The sticking point is that Ed translates more to a younger generation, while Adele was more across all ages - so there are other artists they're also looking at.''