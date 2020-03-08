Barbara Broccoli is ''not interested'' in a female James Bond but the iconic role could be played by a man ''of any colour''.
Barbara Broccoli is ''not interested'' in a female James Bond.
The 59-year-old producer insisted the person who will be cast as the suave spy when Daniel Craig leaves the role ''can be of any colour'' but has ruled out speculation the iconic part could be played by a woman in the future.
She said: ''Bond can be of any colour, but he is male. I'm not interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it.''
Daniel will walk away from the role after 14 years following his turn in 'No Time To Die' and he's ''excited'' to see who takes over.
Asked if he'll have any say in his successor, he told the Sunday Times magazine: ''No. But I'll be excited when it happens, as I'm a 'Bond' fan. Was before. Still am.''
Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch - who portrays MI6 agent Nomi in the new film - hopes Bond can lead the way and ''reshape the expectations of casting'' when it comes to the prestigious role.
Asked about speculation Nomi is the new 007 - Bond's code name - she said: ''I'm really glad that conversation's happening.
''Because black women have very rarely in cinema been given an opportunity to be in power, where they're able to be the example. Here, now, is somebody who can be that, and it feels exciting that a franchise is leading the way.
''It's not an indie film that tried to create this forward-moving idea that hopefully catches on. It's a massive studio, which is now going to be an example for other studios and reshape the expectations of casting. Which is where we should fricking be right now. It's exhausting.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
Assembled in the style of a Bond film, this lively doc is an entertaining race...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
There's an intriguing idea here, but this thriller feels like it has been compromised in...