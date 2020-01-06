A 'Knives Out' sequel is in the works based on Daniel Craig's detective alter-ego Benoit Blanc.

Writer-and-director Rian Johnson has revealed he's already coming up with ideas for another instalment, with a hope to turn the whodunit blockbuster into a franchise for Lionsgate.

And producer Ram Bergman has said Daniel - who will leave his role as James Bond after this year's 'No Time To Die' - is eager to reprise his role.

He added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more.''

The follow-up has not yet been given the go-ahead by Lionsgate, but with the first film raking in $250 million worldwide at the box office, it would be a no-brainer to continue with a franchise.

The first movie's plot centres on a detective (Daniel) sent to investigate the murder of a renowned crime novelist, and features an all-star ensemble cast made up of the likes of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas.

Rian recently said he is hoping to make more movies with a new cast supporting Daniel in the leading role if the first is a success.

He said: ''I would love to. We'll see how this one does, you know. But if this movie does alright, if I can get together with Daniel every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery? New location; new cast; new mystery. It'd be so much fun.''

The 45-year-old filmmaker - whose previous credits include 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - previously revealed that he hoped to become the Agatha Christie of 'whodunnit' films, and hoped to make multiple sequels.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''For me, I had so much fun doing this film with Daniel I would love to make another one of these. I would love to get together again with him and do another Benoit Blanc mystery.

''This could be a trilogy and beyond, I mean Agatha Christie didn't stop at a trilogy so let's keep making mysteries man.''