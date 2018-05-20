Daniel Bruhl doesn't get upset by bad reviews because he's so hard on himself.

The 39-year-old actor's favourite role to date has been his portrayal of racing driver Niki Lauda in 'Rush' - which earned him Bafta and Golden Globe nominations - and is the project he's most happy with his own performance in.

He told the Radio Times: ''I'm very self-critical, bad reviews never affect me because I'm already really terrible to myself.

''But with 'Rush' I was almost 100 per cent happy.''

And Daniel also had to win over Niki himself, and admitted the forthright racer was always blunt in his feedback.

He said: ''I spent a lot of time with Niki, listening to him and he wasn't shy about correcting me. You know how blunt he is in that film? Multiply that by 20.

''He actually said I made him more sympathetic than he really was, although his usual idea of a compliment was to say, 'That's not s**t.' ''

The German star worked very hard on his accent for the film but felt ''frustrated'' that his efforts went largely unnoticed.

He said: ''What was frustrating was that the effort I made as a German to master an Austrian accent went practically unnoticed in America and the UK.

''Traditionally, Austrians hate us bloody Germans, so I was determined to work hard and not hand them a stick with which to beat me.

''I was portraying one of their national icons, there was a lot of pressure to get it right.''

Daniel has been busy working on Netflix drama series 'The Alienist' and he and co-stars Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans are hopeful there'll be a second season.

He said: ''Working in one location for seven months made a wonderful change.''