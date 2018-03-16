Daniel Bruhl has said he hopes his Marvel Cinematic Universe alter-ego Helmut Zemo could return to the hit franchise.
The 39-year-old actor portrayed the revenge-driven mastermind in the third 'Captain America' movie, 'Civil War', and his character - although evil and tore apart the 'Avengers' - was arrested and put into prison at the end of the movie, but Bruhl teased Zemo could escape his cell.
He told ScreenRant: ''Well I hope so. I always say they didn't kill me, which is always a good sign.
''As you can imagine, it's extremely secretive. Even if I would know something, I would probably not be allowed to tell you.
''But again, I was very glad about the fact that he [did] not kill himself and [was] stopped by Black Panther and that he ends up in a prison.
''But I'm pretty sure he's going to get out of that prison somehow.''
In 'Civil War', Zemo set out to split and destroy the 'Avengers' - particularly Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man - as revenge for the destruction of Sokovia in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' which killed his family.
He resorts by killing the king of Wakanda, T'Chaka - the father of T'Challa aka Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) - and framed Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) for the attack.
This leads T'Challa to hunt down Captain America's best friend and Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) joins the African superhero and goes head-to-head with his former teammate. Zemo also reveals to Tony that it was the Winter Soldier who killed his parents.
Since the events of 'Civil War' the earth-heroes have been fractured and separated but are set to reunite this year for the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Infinity War' this year.
The upcoming film will see the heroes - also including Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) - teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop the mad titan Thanos.
