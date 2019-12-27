Dane DeHaan has revealed his wife Anna Wood is expecting a baby boy in 2020.
Dane DeHaan is set to become a father again.
The 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' star and his wife Anna Wood - who already have two-year-old daughter Bowie Rose together - have revealed on Instagram that they are set to welcome a baby boy into their family in early 2020.
Alongside a photograph of the family of three, the 33-year-old actor wrote: DeHaan Party of Four comin' atcha in 2020 ! (sic)''
The couple - who tied the knot in 2012 - tend to keep their private lives to themselves but Dane did admit when Anna was pregnant with Bowie back in 2017 that he was ''spoiling'' her and taking care of her ahead of her giving birth.
He said at the time: ''I'm spoiling [Anna] as much as I can. I'm always making sure she gets enough massages and has everything she needs. I'm trying to take care of her, but she can also take care of herself. She's a strong person!''
Anna couldn't wait to meet their little bundle of joy at the time and was convinced that Dane would be the ''best daddy'' to their baby girl.
She said: ''We are so excited and already so in love. And Dane is going to be the best daddy. I can't wait!''
The pair then announced the birth of Bowie on social media in April 2017.
Anna wrote alongside a photograph of the little one: ''Overjoyed to introduce our daughter, Bowie Rose DeHaan. She is the light of our lives. Happy Easter! (sic)''
Dane also shared a shot of Bowie snuggling into his chest at the time and said: ''You're not a baby Bowie, you're my friend (sic).''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
While zombie rom-coms aren't original (see Shaun of the Dead or Warm Bodies), this take...
Zach is a total mess following the sudden death of his girlfriend Beth and turns...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...
Devil's Knot is a biographical thriller drama based on the events of the West Memphis...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...