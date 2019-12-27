Dane DeHaan is set to become a father again.

The 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' star and his wife Anna Wood - who already have two-year-old daughter Bowie Rose together - have revealed on Instagram that they are set to welcome a baby boy into their family in early 2020.

Alongside a photograph of the family of three, the 33-year-old actor wrote: DeHaan Party of Four comin' atcha in 2020 ! (sic)''

The couple - who tied the knot in 2012 - tend to keep their private lives to themselves but Dane did admit when Anna was pregnant with Bowie back in 2017 that he was ''spoiling'' her and taking care of her ahead of her giving birth.

He said at the time: ''I'm spoiling [Anna] as much as I can. I'm always making sure she gets enough massages and has everything she needs. I'm trying to take care of her, but she can also take care of herself. She's a strong person!''

Anna couldn't wait to meet their little bundle of joy at the time and was convinced that Dane would be the ''best daddy'' to their baby girl.

She said: ''We are so excited and already so in love. And Dane is going to be the best daddy. I can't wait!''

The pair then announced the birth of Bowie on social media in April 2017.

Anna wrote alongside a photograph of the little one: ''Overjoyed to introduce our daughter, Bowie Rose DeHaan. She is the light of our lives. Happy Easter! (sic)''

Dane also shared a shot of Bowie snuggling into his chest at the time and said: ''You're not a baby Bowie, you're my friend (sic).''