Dane Cook has joked that he and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor are planning for their deaths to be ''far apart''.

The 46-year-old comedian has been dating the singer - with whom he has a 26-year age gap - for over a year, and has teased that the ''only'' thing he has to think about when dating someone younger than him is that he's likely to pass away much earlier than she does.

When asked in a Q&A on his Instagram story what advice he has for people in ''age gap relationships'', the 'Good Luck Chuck' star wrote: ''The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.''

Dane also heaped the praise on his partner, calling her ''smart and honest''.

Asked in the same Q&A what their favourite thing about one another would be, Dane responded: ''Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest.

''As for me I think Kelsi would says I'm tolerable. Lol. (sic)''

The couple first confirmed their relationship in January this year, after having quietly dated for a year.

Sharing a picture of a date night on social media, Dane wrote: ''On a cold night we sipped hot beverages & escaped Dracula's tomb. #escaperoomexperts #relationshipgoals (sic).''

The star has also been supportive of the 19-year-old singer's career, sharing a post on Instagram urging his fans to check out her music.

He wrote: ''My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She's a talented singer but more importantly, she's a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She's gonna go far! (sic).''

Kelsi - who turns 20 in October - has performed background vocals for Demi Lovato and Little Big Town.

It is not clear how she met Dane, who was previously linked to Julianne Hough and Racquel Houghton, but the pair have spent the past year travelling the globe on romantic holidays together, along with spending time in Los Angeles.