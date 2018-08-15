Dane Cook has joked that he and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor are planning for their deaths to be ''far apart'', because of their 20 year age gap.
Dane Cook has joked that he and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor are planning for their deaths to be ''far apart''.
The 46-year-old comedian has been dating the singer - with whom he has a 26-year age gap - for over a year, and has teased that the ''only'' thing he has to think about when dating someone younger than him is that he's likely to pass away much earlier than she does.
When asked in a Q&A on his Instagram story what advice he has for people in ''age gap relationships'', the 'Good Luck Chuck' star wrote: ''The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.''
Dane also heaped the praise on his partner, calling her ''smart and honest''.
Asked in the same Q&A what their favourite thing about one another would be, Dane responded: ''Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest.
''As for me I think Kelsi would says I'm tolerable. Lol. (sic)''
The couple first confirmed their relationship in January this year, after having quietly dated for a year.
Sharing a picture of a date night on social media, Dane wrote: ''On a cold night we sipped hot beverages & escaped Dracula's tomb. #escaperoomexperts #relationshipgoals (sic).''
The star has also been supportive of the 19-year-old singer's career, sharing a post on Instagram urging his fans to check out her music.
He wrote: ''My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She's a talented singer but more importantly, she's a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She's gonna go far! (sic).''
Kelsi - who turns 20 in October - has performed background vocals for Demi Lovato and Little Big Town.
It is not clear how she met Dane, who was previously linked to Julianne Hough and Racquel Houghton, but the pair have spent the past year travelling the globe on romantic holidays together, along with spending time in Los Angeles.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Despite the fact that this too-soon spin-off feels like a mere cash-in on the Disney...
Former cropduster plane turned racing sensation Dusty Crophopper overcame his crippling fear of heights during...
Disney takes over Pixar's "World of Cars" with this spin-off that no-one really asked for...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...
It's just another year at Grizzly Lake High School and for the seniors, this year...
It has been a while since I've seen an actor single-handedly elevate merely fair material...
Don't feel bad if, during the opening salvos of Mr. Brooks, you question whether you've...
Mr BrooksTrailer Earl Brooks (played by Academy Award winner, Kevin Costner) is a loving family...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...
Dane Cook InterviewEmployee Of The MonthTrailer StreamWho is your character in the film? Zack's journey...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...
There are basic things that constitute a successful script by Hollywood standards. Remember, I said...