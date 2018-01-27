Dane Cook has been dating 19-year-old singer Kelsi Taylor for the past year.
Dane Cook is dating 19-year-old singer Kelsi Taylor.
The 45-year-old comedian has been quietly dating the aspiring singer for the past year and they celebrated her 19th birthday together in October.
Sharing a picture of a recent date night, Dane called their romance ''relationship goals''.
He wrote: ''On a cold night we sipped hot beverages & escaped Dracula's tomb. #escaperoomexperts #relationshipgoals (sic).''
He has also been supportive of the singer's career, sharing a post on Instagram urging his fans to check out her music.
He wrote: ''My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She's a talented singer but more importantly, she's a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She's gonna go far! (sic).''
Kelsi has performed background vocals for Demi Lovato and Little Big Town.
It is not clear how she met Dane, who was previously linked to Julianne Hough and Racquel Houghton, but the pair have spent the past year travelling the globe on romantic holidays together, along with spending time in Los Angeles.
Two years ago, Dane denied reports he was dating Miley Cyrus, who was 22 at the time.
He joked: ''I'm always the last to know these things. Just let Miley know that I'll pick her up for dinner at eight.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Despite the fact that this too-soon spin-off feels like a mere cash-in on the Disney...
Former cropduster plane turned racing sensation Dusty Crophopper overcame his crippling fear of heights during...
Disney takes over Pixar's "World of Cars" with this spin-off that no-one really asked for...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...
It's just another year at Grizzly Lake High School and for the seniors, this year...
It has been a while since I've seen an actor single-handedly elevate merely fair material...
Don't feel bad if, during the opening salvos of Mr. Brooks, you question whether you've...
Mr BrooksTrailer Earl Brooks (played by Academy Award winner, Kevin Costner) is a loving family...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...
Dane Cook InterviewEmployee Of The MonthTrailer StreamWho is your character in the film? Zack's journey...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...
There are basic things that constitute a successful script by Hollywood standards. Remember, I said...