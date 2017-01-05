Dane Bowers is reportedly back with his ex-fiancée Sophia Cahill.

The 'Buggin' Me' singer invited the brunette beauty to join him in Dubai where he's currently working as a DJ and the have seemingly rekindled their fractured relationship in the sunnier climate, just a year after Dane was arrested for allegedly attacking Sophia.

The couple were spotted splashing around in the sea and did nothing to hide their closeness, with a source telling The Sun Online: ''They were in the sea on a paddle board and looked very cosy indeed.

''Dane sat behind Sophia and couldn't stop smiling as she lay down in front of him. At one point Dane lent down into Sophia and started to hug her.

''They weren't hiding that they were together and seemed really comfortable with one another.''

Sophia and Dane got engaged in 2013 but have their relationship has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, with the couple briefly splitting in 2013 and then again after Dane was locked up for attacking the mother-of-two.

Sophia spent Christmas Day (25.12.16) in the UK with her daughters Bailey and Gabrielle - who she has from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, the romantic scenes come just weeks after his ex-girlfriend Katie Price drunkenly declared that Dane was the ''love of my life'' at the EnergySave Christmas party they were both paid to attend.

The former glamour model was in a relationship with the former Another Level star from 1998 to 2000 and when they both attended the glitzy bash, 38-year-old Katie - who is married to Kieran Hayler - made a rambling speech to the guests about Dane and on the same evening stripped virtually naked in the toilets in front of shocked onlookers and made a series of lewd comments on stage as she handed out the company's annual awards.

The pair infamously appeared in a sex tape which was stolen from their home in 1999.