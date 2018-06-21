Danai Gurira wants women's bodies to be celebrated for their strength in the same way as men.

The 'Black Panther' star - who works out three times a week with AJ Fisher, a trainer she met through one of her 'Walking Dead' co-stars - opened up about keeping fit at 40 and her hopes for a change in the way men and women's bodies are appreciated, with less focus on ladies' sexuality.

Speaking with Women's Health magazine, she said: ''As women, we're not always encouraged to find the full extent of our physical power. There's something so exciting about tapping into that part of ourselves.''

Danai - whose main workout includes circuit training and Pilates infused exercises - also encourages women to explore different forms of activities to stay active.

She shared: ''It might be lifting weights, it might be boxing, it might be something a little less [intense] - even if it means taking baby steps or putting a class on your calendar to help with motivation. There's no need to break records tomorrow. It's just about slowly finding what feels good and what feels rewarding.''

The Hollywood actress grew up taking part in sports such as track, field hockey and swimming - a hobby she still finds time to do when she's not filming.

She revealed: ''I don't remember ever not being able to swim. It's a stunning form of exercise, and the lack of impact on the body at the same time is amazing.''

Danai also opened up about the impact she feels on her mental state when she takes a break from her heavy workout routines.

The playwright said: ''If I haven't worked out, if I haven't exercised and connected with my body in some way, it chips away at my feeling of well-being.''

However, she does admit that she is like most people when it comes to the prospect of enduring a long sweat session.

She confessed: ''I don't think anyone loves working out all the time.''