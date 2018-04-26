Danai Gurira thinks the idea of a female-led 'Avengers' movie is ''really exciting''.

The 40-year-old actress reprises her 'Black Panther' role as Okoye in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and she'd love to team up with the likes of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Karen Gillan (Nebula) for a superhero blockbuster of their own.

She told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: ''I think it is a rumour, but the cool thing is that it's showing there's this hunger for that type of thing.

'' know that the awesome Brie Larson is filming 'Captain Marvel' as we speak, so these things are starting to happen, and I think it's really exciting because it shows that yeah, of course, it's time we start seeing the perspective of the story come exclusively from women.''

Tessa Thompson, who played Valkryie in 'Thor: Ragnarok', recently admitted she would love to see the Marvel women come together for their own movie.

She said: ''I'm not Marvel so I can't make it happen, but I can tell you that Marvel is hugely collaborative.

''[Marvel President Kevin Feige] is really excited by the idea.

''If you look at what's happened already in Phase 4 with me and Valkyrie and our story, and then in 'Black Panther', the women rule supreme.

''There's an interest, they're doing 'Captain Marvel', they're doing a Black Widow, there's an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it's hopeful, who knows?''

Karen Gillan - who previously shared a picture of a number of women from the Marvel universe during an anniversary party - also revealed the group had pitched the idea to the movie boss.

She said: ''Brie Larson was like, 'We should go up to Kevin Feige and tell him to make an all-female Marvel movie,' so we marched up there in a group, a whole herd of us, and said that to him.

''He was like, 'Yeah, that would be amazing!' He didn't really commit to it, but he thought it would be a great idea.''