According to actress Danai Gurira, 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler is a ''visionary''.
Danai Gurira thinks Ryan Coogler is a ''visionary''.
The 40-year-old actress - who stars as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has hailed the 'Black Panther' director, and has also revealed that the much-anticipated sequel to the hit film is still in the early stages of its development.
She shared: ''He's a very stunning collaborator as well, but he's in his process until he is willing to open that up and that is what makes him such an amazing leader.''
Danai admitted to being overwhelmed by the positive reaction to 'Black Panther's release.
The actress is delighted that the film - which features a predominantly black cast - has been so warmly embraced by film fans.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We have been through an amazing and astounding year that we could never have dreamt of or imagined.
''The way the movie has been embraced, the way people have responded to it. That is the sort of art that I have always wanted to be a part of.''
Danai is also delighted that a big movie studio had the courage to invest in a storyline that wasn't ''mainstream''.
She said: ''[I have always wanted to] tell stories that I believe have always been able to be told, even as a playwright, which is you can put the African front and centre, you can put the black person front and centre.
''You can create excellent stories about people who are not of the 'mainstream' and you will find that the mainstream is actually many things.''
