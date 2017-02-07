The former Downton Abbey star features alongside Emma Watson as the leading characters in the live-action version of Disney's animated classic, and director Bill Condon used the latest technology to bring the Beast to life onscreen.

Explaining the process, Dan told U.S. breakfast show Today, "It was all CGI (computer-generated imagery), so it was motion capture puppeteering the suit, and then the face was done separately using a different technology, and then they brought it all to life (in the editing room)."

Dan's tight outfit made him sweat profusely during the shoot, and he feared his character would look terrible in the final product.

"When I was on set, I was on stilts in a big muscle suit, covered in Lycra," he recalled. "Everything else looked gorgeous and beautiful, and Emma Watson in her dress, beautiful, the sets were just incredible, and then there's me, just sweating away through the set. (I kept asking), 'This is going to look different (onscreen), right? This will be OK?'"

Dan insists he needn't have worried and he tips his hat to the CGI experts at Disney for helping to perfect the visuals of the transformation.

"Over the months, I've seen it emerge, this Beast," he marvelled. "These guys over at Disney putting every digital hair, every digital pore on my digital face. It's been amazing, magical to watch it."

And the actor insists being a part of the highly-anticipated movie was a real highlight of his career so far.

"It's epic, it's one of the great fairytales of all time," he gushed. "Somebody's asking you to step into those shoes, or in my case, stilts, and portray one of the great, great characters from a great fairytale, and also bring one of my favourite animated movies to life, and to do that with such an amazing group of people... It was unbelievable, a dream come true."

Beauty and the Beast is released in March (17).