Dan + Shay were the big winners at the American Country Music (ACM) Awards 2019.

The 'Speechless' duo - comprised of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney - were nominated for six prizes at the star-studded ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and went home with the most gongs of the night, with the pair picking up Best Vocal Duo, Best Song and Best Single Record for 'Tequila' from their acclaimed third self-titled studio album.

Dan admitted it was a ''dream come true'' to accept the award for the song.

During their acceptance speech, he said: ''Thank you to country radio for playing this song

''Everybody in country music, thank you so much for accepting us into this family.

This is a dream come true for us. We love you. Cheers!''

They also got to perform their Kelly Clarkson duet 'Keeping Score' and Dan admitted that it was a surreal experience even getting free tickets to watch the ceremony, which also saw performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Metz, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Chris Stapleton.

Speaking on the red carpet, he said: ''To get to get up there on stage to perform is a dream come true for us.

''Honestly, we're still just fans. We got free tickets to the show tonight; that's a dream come true right there. That's pretty cool.''

Elsewhere, Keith was crowned Entertainer of the Year for the first time, having been nominated for the award nine times before his victory last night.

He put an end to Jason's winning streak, after he had picked up the prestigious honour three times consecutively at the ceremony for the past three years, whilst Keith also beat Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton to the title.

Jason didn't go home empty handed though, as he received the Dick Clark Artist of the Decade prize, the highest possible honour, with only six artists having picked up the award.

The 'Lights On' hitmaker - who was joined on stage by Kelly Clarkson for a rendition of their 2010 duet 'Don't You Wanna Stay' - admitted he is ''very fortunate'' as he thanked his loved ones and fans.

He said: ''I feel very fortunate to have this.

''My wife ( Brittany Kerr), I love you. My family, my mom and dad are here. More than anything, thank you country music fans, country music radio. You've changed my life.''

Kacey Musgraves was named Female Artist of the Year and also won Album of the Year for the acclaimed 'Golden Hour'.

The 'Space Cowboy' singer also put an end to Miranda Lambert's Female Artist of the Year streak, which saw her win the accolade every year since 2010.

The 30-year-old star - who was nominated alongside Miranda, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood - gave a short, but empowering, speech about staying true to her musical ''style'', even if other people don't think it will ''work''.

She said: ''I have to say that this award goes out to any woman, any girl or anybody, really, that is maybe being told that her perspective or her style is too different to work. It'll work out.''

An abridged list of the 2019 ACM winners is as follow:

Entertainer of the Year:

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves

Male Artist of the Year:

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year:

Old Dominion

Album of the Year:

'Golden Hour' - Kacey Musgraves

Single of the Year:

'Tequila' - Dan + Shay

Song of the Year:

'Tequila' - Dan + Shay

Video of the Year:

'Drunk Girl' - Chris Janson

Songwriter of the Year:

'Shane McAnally'

Dick Clark Artist of the Decade:

Jason Aldean