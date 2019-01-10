Primark is set to debut a 'Rick and Morty' clothing line.

The retailer has partnered up with Cartoon Network Enterprises to create all featuring exclusive designs inspired by the hit adult animated show by Adult Swim, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

The collection of menswear, womenswear, fashion accessories, homeware, drinkware, and bedding, will feature fan-favourite characters from the series such as Pickle Rick, Mr. Meeseeks, and Rick and Morty themselves.

The line will launch at Primark stores in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the US on January 13th.

The collaboration with the Netflix programme will be celebrated with 40 of Primark's stores featuring 'Rick and Morty' themed window displays as well as gifts with purchase and in-store competitions for fans.

This isn't the first time the show was inspired a fashion line, and in 2017 the programme teamed up with Absolute Cult to release a clothing range.

The omni-channel retail brand released a series of t-shirts and jumpers - suitable for both men and women - also featuring unique designs of the eponymous characters.

The critically acclaimed animated series, 'Rick and Morty', which hit screens in 2013, follows a sociopathic genius scientist called Rick, who drags his inherently timid grandson Morty on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

The show originated from a short parody film of 'Back to the Future' and sees Rick and Morty split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures.

'Rick and Morty' is currently in its third season and, although it's not yet known whether a fourth will be commissioned next year, it was recently announced by Adult Swim and Nielson that it is the Number 1 TV comedy among adults 18-24 and 18-34 in the US.