The third 'Fantastic Beasts' film was delayed because it's so ''gigantic''.

Dan Fogler - who plays Jacob Kowalski in the 'Harry Potter' spin-off franchise - has claimed that they won't start filming the follow-up to last year's 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' until later this year, as the next instalment of the wizarding fantasy is ''bigger'' than the last two movies put together and they don't want to ''rush'' it.

Fogler told Hey U Guys: ''Yeah, we start in the Fall. The movie is going to be gigantic! The reason we were given is that the movie is bigger than the first two combined.

''They needed more time to prep and they didn't want to rush anything so they pushed it back.''

Though no further details have emerged about the third movie, it's expected to focus on the complex relationship between Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and Dumbledore (Jude Law).

There are set to be five movies based on magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

David Yates will direct with J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram producing again.

Award-winning author Rowling revealed back in June last year that she had started penning the script for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.

She tweeted: ''I've just finished the fourth Galbraith novel, 'Lethal White', and I'm now writing the screenplay for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.''

The first movie in the saga, 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' came out in 2016 and was a huge hit at the box office.

However, last year's film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike - mainly due to Depp being re-cast as Grindelwald, despite being accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Amber Heard in her court filings prior to their divorce.

Rowling admitted she considered recasting the role, but she insisted that she was ultimately comfortable with the decision to hire the 55-year-old actor.

Depp said at the time: ''I felt bad for JK having to field all these various feelings from people out there. I felt bad that she had to take that.''

The new movie is expected to hit screens in 2020.