Dan Aykroyd has slammed Paul Feig for crippling any chance of a new 'Ghostbusters' movie.

The 64-year-old actor has previously praised the filmmaker's 2016 all-female reboot of the franchise, but has now hit out at the filmmaker for spending too much money on the project, accusing him of unnecessarily costing the production millions of dollars in reshoots.

Speaking on 'Sunday Brunch', he said: ''I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money.

''It made a lot of money around the world but it just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one.

''The director, he spent too much on it.

''He didn't shoot scenes we suggested to him, several scenes that were going to be needed, and he said, 'No, we don't need them,' and then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back -- about $30 to $40 million in re-shoots.

''So, yeah, he will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon.''

But Dan - who starred in the original 'Ghostbusters' and had a cameo in the remake - also took the time to praise the cast of the reboot.

He said: ''The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig - what a wonderful, wonderful players they are - and Leslie Jones.''

The movie cost a reported $144 million - plus marketing - to make, and it earned almost $240 million at the global box office.

Sony confirmed the reshoots had taken place, but insisted their cost was a tenth of what Dan had claimed.

The told Entertainment Weekly: ''The budget and additional visual effects shoots were previously reported, and the studio had an incredible relationship with the director who was first rate.''