Dan Aykroyd has written a 'Ghostbusters' prequel.

The 66-year-old actor co-wrote and starred as Dr. Ray Stantz in the beloved spooky comedy and 1989 follow up 'Ghostbusters 2' as well as acting as executive producer on the 2016 all-female reboot.

Now, Aykroyd has revealed that he's written another 'Ghostbusters' spin-off which would show the three original paranormal investigators as teenagers in New Jersey, however, he confessed it is ''years away'' as sequel 'Ghostbusters 3' - which is being helmed by original director Ivan Reitman's son Jason - has got to be made first.

Speaking in Toronto, Canada, during a promotional event for his Crystal Head vodka brand, he said: ''I've written 'Ghostbusters High', where they meet in New Jersey in 1969. It's on [Reitman]'s desk but that's years away from the current project. But it's a neat idea for a prequel. Imagine casting the three characters as teenagers!''

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star went on to praise Jason, 41, for the ''beautiful script'' he has penned for the third film and teased that some ''familiar faces'' will be returning.

He said: ''Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a beautiful script, I can't say too much about it but it's going to get made and hopefully there'll be some familiar faces.''

Aykroyd added that the third instalment of the franchise is ''so different'' from the first two films, and feels the movie is more ''warm'' and ''heartfelt'' than its predecessors.

He said: ''It's so different from even the first and second (film)... This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed.''

Aykroyd starred as Dr. Ray Stantz alongside Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman and Harold Ramis as Dr. Egon Spengler in the first 'Ghostbusters' film, whilst Sigourney Weaver appeared as Dana Barrett and Rick Moranis as Louis Tully.